- Governor Mark Dayton officially signed the Sunday liquor sales bill into law.

Starting on July 2, liquor stores will be able to open on Sundays and sell alcohol.

The bill passed in the Minnesota House 88-39 and in the Minnesota Senate 38-28.

“This new law reflects the desires of most people in Minnesota, who have made it clear to their legislators that they want to have this additional option,” said Dayton.

