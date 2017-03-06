Dash cam video reveals moments after Coon Rapids K-9 bit woman News Dash cam video reveals moments after Coon Rapids K-9 bit woman An exclusive look at Coon Rapids police dash cam video shows the officers' response after their K-9 bit a woman who was mistaken for a burglar.

Last month, police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a Coon Rapids neighborhood. When officers arrived, they saw a person go into a shed with a flashlight. They tried to communicate with the person, but got no response, so they sent in their K-9, which bit the 81-year-old woman.

The family says because the woman didn't speak English, she didn't know what the commotion outside was all about.

The police say her lack of response was only one of the factors that led them to believe she was a burglar.

Moments after the bite, squad car video shows the grandmother, mistaken for a burglar, scared and confused in the back of car.

"I can only imagine what she's thinking, ‘How did this happen?’ I'm sure is in her mind," said Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise. "They knew this was something other than a burglary as soon as they saw her.”

The video shows officers walking with her, carrying her along on both sides, to bring her to the car.

The Coon Rapids Police Department has faced a lot of criticism for the incident.

But Chief Wise says based on the information they gathered all signs pointed to it being a burglar.

"When you imagine yourself being the police officer in the backyard and you're deciphering the burglar call, the prowler, all these pieces start coming together and it's a pretty compelling case that you've cornered a burglar in a shed," said Wise.

It turned out the woman didn't speak any English and that may be why she didn't respond to any of the police warnings.

"In law enforcement circles, you rely on the idea that police is a universal term," said Wise.

But Chief Wise says they'll be exploring how to communicate better with their Hmong neighbors and avoid something like this happening in the future.

"We don't like that we bit a grandmother,” he said. “I don't like that. We try and avoid those sorts of things."

Fox 9 made several attempts to get the family's side of the story.

They directed us to their attorney, who has not responded to any calls or emails.

