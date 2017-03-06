Officials warn to avoid Clarks Grove until Tues. while they repair storm damage

- Emergency responders in Freeborn County are asking people to avoid Clarks Grove and Geneva overnight while crews work to clean up the damage left in the wake of Monday night’s storms.

The Freeborn County emergency management director, Kurt Freitag, told Fox 9 it us too early to tell how much damage there is, but several buildings on the main street were hit.

“As a result of the storm, numerous structures have been damaged and quite a few trees have been toppled over or branches knocked off. Power lines are down. The whole town is without power right now,” Freitag said.

A fertilizer plant and a hardware store in town sustained significant damage. Many buildings, including the fire department, had windows or doors blown in.

No injuries have been reported.

Freitag says it is too dark and too dangerous for people to try to come to Clarks Grove or Geneva to help right now.

“It’s still not safe,” Freitag said. “We’re still trying to get power lines sorted out and tree branches off the roadway. Tomorrow would be a good time if you’re trying to help family or friends cleanup. Just wait until morning to do that.”