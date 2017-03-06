Timberwolves game cancelled due to water on court at Target Center

- The fate of Monday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Portland Trailblazers is up in the air after condensation formed on the court from ice beneath the floor at the Target Center. Authorities are expected to make a decision on whether or not the game will be played around 7 p.m.

There is still ice beneath the court following several Disney on Ice shows that took place at Target Center over the weekend. VP of Communications Brad Ruiter said on Twitter that the humidity in the air from the warm weather is causing condensation on the walkways around the court.

Target Center staff cleared everyone off the court, but has already started to let fans into the building for the game.

“It’s obviously a unique situation that we can’t control,” Ruiter said.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.