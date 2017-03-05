Wild make 16-year-old fan's dream come true News Wild the Make-A-Wish Foundation make 16-year-old fan a teammate for day Roster moves are nothing new for the Minnesota Wild, such as trading for Martin Hanzal and Ryan White a week ago. But this Sunday another new addition put on a Minnesota sweater: 16-year-old super fan Carter Casey.

“I get mad at myself when I miss a game,” Casey said. “Watching the Wild after this is going to be even better.”

Carter is battling muscle cancer, and spending a day as a member of the Wild is his “Make-A-Wish” come true. He and his family met Wild players after the game, toured the Xcel Energy Center and enjoyed the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks.

“This is a fun day to get our minds off of it for a little bit,” Carl Casey, Carter's father said.

The event is a big moment in Carter’s life, but it also marked a major milestone for “Make-A Wish Minnesota”. This experience is the 5,000th wish the organization has granted in its 35 year history in the state.

“As many wishes as I’ve seen, I still get a tear in my eye,” Make A Wish Minnesota CEO Mia Hoagberg said. “I would love for no more wishes to happen because that means kids would never get sick, but they do and this really gives them something to look forward to.”

Carter is still battling cancer. On February 20th, he and his family found out that the disease returned and he is now taking chemotherapy treatments again.

“We’ll get through this,” Carl Casey said. “I think we’ll get it, just with his attitude and the way he handles himself. I’m very proud of him.”

This day of wearing a jersey as a member of the team is one to remember for Carter, but he’s hoping to get another call-up if the Wild win the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup.

“I want a ring!”

