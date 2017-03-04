"March 4 Trump" supporters and protesters meet, 6 arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Six counterprotesters were arrested as tensions rose at the "March 4 Trump" rally in support of President Donald Trump in St. Paul on Saturday.

According to St. Paul Police, fireworks were allegedly lit inside the Minnesota State Capitol by five of the counterprotesters that were arrested. The five face felony riot charges, a sixth was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Fox 9's Samuel King reported police standing between "March 4 Trump" supporters and protesters to diffuse scuffles.

St. Paul's rally was one of many throughout the United States named "March 4 Trump." About 400 people gathered in Minnesota on Saturday in support of the event, and roughly 50 to protest against it.


