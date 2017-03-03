Bank robbery suspects in black Mercedes lead Houston police on a high-speed chase News Bank robbery suspect lead police on a high speed chase near downtown Houston Two bank robbery suspects driving a black Mercedes leads police on a high speed chase near downtown Houston. The chase started after a bank robbery was reported at Bellaire Amegy Bank on Bissonnet and Bellaire. Two suspects were captured and are now in custody after a dramatic end at 1-45 and Airline Road.

- Two bank robbery suspects driving a black Mercedes leads police on a high speed chase near downtown Houston. The chase started after a bank robbery was reported at Bellaire Amegy Bank on Bissonnet and Bellaire.

The suspects led police on a chase that took police on nearly every freeway in Houston. First, the two suspects led police on the SW Fwy in bound, then took the Spur exit into downtown. Then, they led police through streets in Houston's Midtown area and suspects then got back on I-45. That's when they started going westbound on the North Loop. They made U-turn and then started eastbound on the North Loop. There were several times, the driver exited the freeway and then got back on the freeway. Finally after blowing a tire and riding on three wheels, the driver came to a stop near the intersection of Enid and Styers in North Houston.

During the chase, one suspect was actually tackled by a bystander who saw the chase go down. That's when police intervened. Two suspects have been captured and are now in custody after a dramatic end at 1-45 and Airline Road. Nearby HISD Roosevelt Elementary was placed on lockdown. The suspect was reportedly going as fast as 90 mph.