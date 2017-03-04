Arrest in deadly shooting at Minnetonka park-and-ride ramp News Arrest in deadly shooting at Minnetonka park-and-ride ramp A man has died after a shooting at the park-and-ride ramp around 11 p.m. Friday in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

- A man has died after a shooting at the park-and-ride ramp around 11 p.m. Friday in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Police were dispatched around 11:13 p.m. on Friday to the ramp at 11201 Wayzata Blvd. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled the scene on foot. After a search, police located the suspect in the woods near Crane Lake. At around 1:58 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was apprehended without incident. He is being held pending charges.

Police are not seeking any further suspects in this case.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner upon notification of family.

Minnetonka Police were assisted by the following agencies: Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Police, St. Louis Park Police, Eden Prairie Police, West Hennepin Public Safety, Edina Police, Hopkins Police, Orono Police, Bloomington Police, South Lake Minnetonka Police, Golden Valley Police and Rogers Police.