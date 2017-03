MY VIEW: Distracted driving News MY VIEW: Distracted driving From time to time Fox 9 General Manager Sheila Oliver will address issues important to our community. In this edition, she discusses the topic of distracted driving.

- From time to time Fox 9 General Manager Sheila Oliver will address issues important to our community. In this edition, she discusses the topic of distracted driving.

Take the pledge to stay focused behind the wheel at this link.

RELATED: Why it's time to ban phone use while driving in Minnesota