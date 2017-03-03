Chippewa Falls police poke fun at champagne thief

- The Chippewa Falls Police Department is using a little humor to try to reach a man who apparently stole a bottle of champagne by putting it down his pants.

Investigators believe the man caught on surveillance video taking the $237.38 Dom Perignon bottle is Darryl Brown.

In a Facebook post, the police call his work "hilarious" and promise not to tell his girlfriend "where he got her Valentine's Day gift from" as long as he contacts police in the next 24 hours.

They also thank Brown's Facebook friends, as well as Darius Rucker - the country singer whose song "Alright" mentions the champagne brand - for identifying Brown as the suspect.

The police posted a link of his surveillance photos inside the store set to the song.

According to the police, officers have tried to reach Brown where he lives at a Rodeway Inn, but they have yet to hear back from him.

The Facebook post has since been taken down.