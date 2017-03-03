Suspicious man attempts to pick up child after school in Lake Elmo

- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a suspicious man who attempted to pick up a child from after school care program at Lake Elmo Elementary School.

According to the press release, on Wednesday, the man went into the school after hours and started asking staff for the child by name.

Staff told the man to speak with school officials to pick up the child and the man left on foot.

Neither the family of the child or the after school care staff know the man. He didn't get in contact with the students.

The suspicious man is described as white, middle aged, about 5'10" with oily white messy, white, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Washington County Sheriff's Office tip line (651)430-7850.