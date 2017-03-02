3 Gophers football players appealing panel's decision

- Three Gophers football players will be appealing the punishments handed down to them from a University of Minnesota student conduct panel, according to an attorney who represented the players.

Mark Williams, KiAnte Hardin, and Carlton Djam will be appealing the panel's decision.

In February, Fox 9 learned the panel decided to uphold the recommended punishments of expulsion for Hardin and suspension for Williams. Djam received a reduced suspension of one year.

The three were among 10 players who were suspended for violating the school's student harassment policy.

