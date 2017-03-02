Sunday liquor sales officially passes Minnesota Legislature

- One of the last hurdles is over for Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota. The House gaveled in at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to move its bill, H.F. 30, in line with the Senate version, which has a later start time of 11 a.m.

Thursday's House floor vote of 88-39 now sends the Sunday liquor sales bill to the desk of Gov. Mark Dayton to become law. The governor has 3 days to either sign bill or let it become law without his signature. That means Sunday liquor sales will be legal in Minnesota on July 2.

The Senate voted in favor of legalizing Sunday liquor sales on a 38-28 vote Monday. The House version of the Sunday sales bill, H.F. 30, passed on a floor vote earlier this month. The bills differed on what time stores can open on Sundays. The House version called for Sunday sales to start at 10 a.m., while the Senate bill set an 11 a.m. start.

Sunday sales have been banned since Minnesota’s statehood in 1858, but the 159-year prohibition will soon be repealed. Sunday sales will take effect in July.

So, why did Sunday sales pass so quickly this session after failing every other year? Lawmakers in previous years added the bill as an amendment on the House floor. But, this year the bill garnered so much support that, for the first time, it passed out of committee on its own.

Gov. Dayton recovering from surgery

Gov. Dayton underwent surgery Thursday morning at Mayo Clinic and is now resting. His office released the following statement:

“Governor Dayton’s surgery went as planned. The procedure concluded at approximately 11:30 this morning. The Governor is resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. As he recovers, he will be joined by his family and remain at the hospital overnight.”