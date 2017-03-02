MISSING: St. Croix Falls, Wis. girls left foster home, didn't show for school

- Police in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing girls. Makayla Hanson-Wall, 13, and Candus Jean Flodin, 14, left their foster care home to go to school on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and never arrived.

It is believed the girls may be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, possibly traveling with a man. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert on the missing girls. Both girls are high risk for endangerment because of their age.

Makayla Hanson-Wall (Kayla) is described as 5’4, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length straight hair. Candus Flodin (Candy) is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds with brown eyes, and brown shoulder length wavy hair.

If you think you have seen them or have information regarding their whereabouts please call the St. Croix Falls PD at 715-485-8300 or dial 911.

St. Croix Falls is located on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border in Polk County, about an hour outside of the Twin Cities.