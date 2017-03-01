Record 71,156 gun permits issued in Minnesota last year

- A record number of handgun carry permits were issued in Minnesota in 2016, according to the annual report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Minnesota sheriffs reported to the BCA that 73,880 permits were applied for in 2016 and 71,156 permits were issued.

This is the highest number of handgun carry permits issued in a single year since the Minnesota Legislature passed gun permit laws in 2003. The second highest number issued was in 2013. As of today, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 265,728.

Handgun carry permits issued in Minnesota since 2012

2016: 71,156

2015: 44,696

2014: 41,493

2013: 60,471

2012: 31,657

The top 5 counties for 5-year permits issued by sheriffs in 2016 are: Hennepin (8,729), Anoka (4,869), Dakota (4,705), Washington (4,355) and Ramsey (4,181).

According to the BCA report, there were 122 permits suspended, 56 revoked and 658 denied in 2016. Permit holders committed 1,495 crimes in 2016, with more than 80 percent of those crimes being DWIs or other traffic violations.

Minnesota Permit to Carry Law

Minnesota’s Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003, and 5-year permits were first eligible for renewal in 2008. To obtain a Minnesota permit to carry, you must apply for the permit at your local sheriff’s office and provide proof of approved firearms training. Sheriffs then must follow a process defined by state law that includes checking FBI, BCA and DHS records as well as their own data for any disqualifying information. Applicants who are denied a permit have the right to appeal the denial.

Law enforcement agencies must report their gun permit applications, issuances and denials to the BCA. The BCA compiles the public information provided by Minnesota law enforcement agencies into its annual report.

GET THE FULL REPORT – The complete report is available for viewing by going to the BCA Website at bca.dps.mn.gov, selecting Statistics/Reports and then Permit to Carry.