- A man has died after a head-on crash in Kanabec County, Minnesota, Tuesday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 38-year-old Brian Rodenborg of Mora, Minnesota, was driving west on Highway 23 in Arthur Township when he crossed over the center line and hit a semi-truck heading east.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

The truck driver did not suffer injuries.