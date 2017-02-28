Rochester schools vaccine paperwork deadline looms, 115 students could be removed

- More than a hundred students who do not have their appropriate vaccination documentation may be removed from the Rochester Public School District on Wednesday.

The district set a March 1 deadline for students' families to turn in their vaccine documents as per the requirements of the state immunization law.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 115 students still did not have their paperwork turned in.

Once students turn in the paperwork, they will be allowed to return to school.

An official with the school district released the following statement:

"Our individual schools are working with each family. The students are all age groups and spread fairly evenly throughout the city. We want the students in school, so we will continue to work with each family so that they can submit the appropriate documentation and return to school as soon as possible."