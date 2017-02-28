Maplewood's Stargate Nightclub now closed for good

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KMSP) - Not long after a shooting took place outside the Stargate Nightclub in Maplewood, Minnesota, the owner surrendered his license Monday night, effectively closing the club for good.
Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik recently called for a special meeting to discuss the Feb. 18 shooting outside Stargate Nightclub that left 5 people injured.
Of the 30 to 60 shots that were fired around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Maplewood police said most missed their target, shattering windows and hitting cars.
According to Maplewood police, the investigation is ongoing.
