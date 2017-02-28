Wisconsin library has best reaction to Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

- A library in Wisconsin had the best response to the awkward moment at the 89th Academy Awards when Best Picture was mistakenly awarded to "La La Land" over the actual winner, "Moonlight."

Platteville Public Library shared a photo on Monday of three different children's books with titles that perfectly detailed the mix-up, with the caption, "If you enjoyed the Oscars last night, here are some book recommendations!"

The Oscars mix-up occurred after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, holding an incorrect envelope, wrongly presented the top prize to "La La Land," instead of "Moonlight."