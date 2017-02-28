Roseville PD seek to ID thief who stole child's birthday packages

- The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to have stolen a child’s birthday packages off of a front porch.

Package thefts have been a common problem in the Twin Cities as online shopping becomes more popular.

To avoid package theft, police advise having packages delivered to work if you can or ask a neighbor who is home during the day to keep an eye out for your package. You can also try making arrangements to require a signature for your package or have them sent to a P.O. box.