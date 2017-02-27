Racist graffiti found in Lakeville South High School bathroom

Racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Lakeville South High School. Photo Courtesy: Nesha Jones
 
By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Feb 27 2017 08:16PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 08:26PM CST

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KMSP) - Lakeville Area Public Schools district officials are responding after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom Monday at Lakeville South High School.

In pictures obtained by Fox 9, the graffiti appeared to be written on the bathroom stalls. The writing contained racist rhetoric toward African-Americans, with phrases like  "Hail the KKK", and also included a swastika.

In response, district officials released the following statement:

"Today, a student put racist, anti-Semitic graffiti on bathroom stalls at Lakeville South High School. This issue was brought to the attention of the school's administration. The student will face disciplinary action.

"We take these matters seriously and strive to create a safe, welcoming environment for all students in our schools. Our maintenance staff has begun work to repair the damage and we will use this as a teachable moment where possible.

"Due to the confidential nature of student discipline, we cannot comment further."


