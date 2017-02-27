Small plane crashes into home in Riverside

- A small plane crashed into a home Monday evening in Riverside, sparking a fire that left multiple homes engulfed in flames.

The crash, involving a Cessna 310, was reported about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport near the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Rhonda Road.

Authorities said the plane departed from Riverside for San Jose.

There was no immediate word on any casualties or injuries -- nor the circumstances of the crash.

Saw the crash and I can't stop shaking pic.twitter.com/oors0csLDa — ely Ⓥ (@babyzucchini) February 28, 2017

Police said evacuees were being sent to a community center at Nichols Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

