Gophers Athletics adds fan loyalty, engagement programs

- Gophers Athletics added two programs used to reward and connect with loyal fans.

The Gopher Loyalty Program is a benefits program for everyone with a Gopher Score, and it starts this summer.

Those involved will receive invitations to special Gophers Athletics events, discounts on purchases, engagement opportunities with coaches and student-athletes and more.

The Gopher Fan Advisory Board, comprised of 25-30 people, will be tasked with providing feedback, discussing opportunities and changes for the department and with collaborating on new ideas. The board meets quarterly.

Online applications for all interested fans are open now, and final selection of the board will take place in mid-April.