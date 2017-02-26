7 cars damaged, 4 people arrested in N. Mpls. road rage crash

- Seven cars were damaged and four people were arrested after a road rage incident ended in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Aldrich Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North shortly before 1:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and was cited for their involvement in the crash. Two others were also cited and released. A fourth person at the scene was found to have a warrant for his arrest and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Another person arrived on the scene with two concealed handguns in his pockets. He was detained, but later released and his handguns were taken by Minneapolis police.

No further details have been released.