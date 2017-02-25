MY VIEW: The opioid epidemic News MY VIEW: The opioid epidemic Opioid abuse is gripping Minnesota like never before.

In this edition of My View, Fox 9’s General Manager Sheila Oliver addresses the topic of the opioid abuse epidemic.

How you can support tougher opioid prescription regulations:

- Talk to your medical provider about alternative methods for pain relief

- Watch your medicine cabinet, so prescription drugs do not get into the wrong hands

- Share your story of overcoming or battle with opioid addiction with Representative Dave Baker by contacting him at DBaker0327@gmail.com.

- Visit steverummlerhopefoundation.org for news and information for those who live with chronic pain and addiction