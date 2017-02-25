DNC to vote for new chair, Rep. Ellison among front runners

- The Democratic National Committee is preparing to vote in Atlanta for its new chair and Minnesota U.S. Representative Keith Ellison remains one of the front runners.

Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who has been backed by members of President Barack Obama’s administration, is the other top contender. Perez’s supporters say he is close to receiving the backing of the required majority to win the race.

Ellison currently represents Minnesota’s fifth district. He has received endorsements from Vermont Senator Bernie Sander and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Friday night, former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin came to stump for Ellison.

Ellison has said if he wins the DNC race, he will resign from being a representative.

Both Perez and Ellison have said they want to reconnect with voters at the state and local level and to be an aggressive counter to President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.