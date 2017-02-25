Woman dies in fatal hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis

- A woman died in a hit-and-run crash, in which police believe alcohol was a factor, in Minneapolis Friday evening, according to Minneapolis police.

Police responded around 6:09 p.m. to a crash at 29th Avenue North and Newton Avenue North.

The woman was driving eastbound on 29th Avenue North when the suspect's vehicle, which was heading south on Newton Avenue North, hit her. The crash caused the woman's car to hit a tree. The suspect's car hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her name will be release by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, left the scene on foot before police arrived, but later came back and officers arrested him. The man received treatment at Hennepin County Medical Center and police executed a search warrant to complete a blood test.

Charges are pending in the case.

The crash is still under investigation.