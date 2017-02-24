Officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

- There has been an officer-involved shooting involving Minneapolis police, according to Minneapolis police.

At 7:30 p.m. officers were doing patrol at E M Stately St. and Ogema Pl for shots fired and for investigation of recent robberies.

Officers found a vehicle speeding. When police stopped the vehicle, the vehicle stopped facing the officers.

When they gave verbal commands, the driver did not follow orders. The vehicle accelerated at one of the officers. One officer fired at vehicle. No one was injured from the shooting.

Police found the vehicle several blocks away.

Officers arrested the suspect 26-year-old Travis Gudmundson of Minneapolis and booked him for felony assault.

The case is still under investigation.

Both officers involved were placed on leave as per policy