HELP ID: Suspect robs convenience stores, then punches cashier

- Roseville police are trying to identify a man they suspect is behind about a dozen gas stations and convenience store robberies throughout the metro area.

The black man is described as about 50 years old, 6'1", average build, bald with short cut facial hair.

On February 5, the suspect robbed the Super America Store in the 2200 block of Rice Street in Roseville. The man asked the cashier for three cartons of cigarettes. Once the cashier placed the cartons on the counter, the man punched the cashier, took the cigarettes and ran away.

Police believe he left the store in a four-door silver Chevy Impala or Pontiac Bonneville.

Over the past month throughout the metro, there have been about a dozen robberies involving this man, all in which he steals cigarette cartons by punching the cashier in the face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.