Feeney pleads guilty to child rape charge in Massachusetts

- On Friday, a former casting agent from Minnesota pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Massachusetts.

Matthew Feeney ran a Bloomington talent agency, called Walden Entertainment, where he cast children in movie and television roles.

The incident occurred in 2010 at the home of the boy in Norton, MA, who is a relative of Feeney.

According to Fox 25 television, the mother and the victim made impact statements in the courtroom.

The judge sentenced Feeney to five years prison.

The 48-year-old man is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Moose Lake, Minn. after pleading guilty in 2013 to molesting two brothers in Washington County. They were clients of his talent agency.

In July, a jury awarded the victims a combined $2 million after they sued Feeney in civil court.

Feeney will serve the Massachusetts prison sentence after he completes the one in Minnesota.

