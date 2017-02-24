Media outlets accuse White House of blocking certain press from covering event

President Trump's war with the press intensified Friday when several journalists perceived as critical of the administration charged they were barred from a press briefing with White House spokesman Sean Spicer and lodged a complaint.

Those claiming they were barred included The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico. Fox News, which was not kept from covering the event, nonetheless joined a complaint by the chair of the five-network television pool.

The action, which came after Trump delivered a rousing speech to a friendly crowd at the Conservative Poitical Action Conference, also drew a rebuke from the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House,” Jeff Mason, WHCA president said in a statement. “We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not.”

