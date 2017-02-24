U of M student charged with selling ecstasy, had package of drugs sent to dorm

Spencer Nichols is charged with selling and possessing more than 50 grams of ecstasy at the University of Minnesota. Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail
By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Feb 24 2017 03:58PM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 03:59PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - An 18-year-old University of Minnesota student is charged with selling ecstasy after authorities found drug paraphernalia in his dorm room and opened a package containing drugs sent to him.

Spencer Charles Nichols of Rochester is charged for selling and possessing more than 50 grams of ecstasy. Both counts are felonies.

According to a Hennepin County Attorney's Office criminal complaint, on Tuesday, University of Minnesota police helped Homeland Security officials with a narcotics and Dark Web investigation, which involved Nichols.

Nichols let authorities search his Centennial Hall dorm room, in which they found $26,950 in cash, a vacuum sealer, vacuum sealer bags and two digital scales.

Nichols told officers he has bought "molly" or ecstasy online before and that he was expecting a package of molly to be delivered to him in the coming days.

The package arrived the day after the room search. After receiving a search warrant, officers opened the box and found 53.9 grams of ecstasy.

Nichols is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

 


