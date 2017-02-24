South St. Paul Level 3 sex offender wanted for new sex crime

- The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Level 3 sex offender who is non-compliant and wanted for a new first-degree criminal sexual conduct offense. Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Blair” on the back.

Investigators believe Blair may be driving a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta, with Minnesota license plate 115-TGV. Blair is known to carry weapons and should not be approached. Blair is 6’1, 212 pounds, with brown hair and a possible beard or mustache.

According to his Minnesota Department of Corrections offender registration, Blair has a history of attempted kidnapping of women, approaching them in public places with a weapon. His registered address is in the area of Bryant Avenue and Concord Street N. in South St. Paul.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.