St. Paul man fatally struck by car remembered as avid runner and cyclist News St. Paul man fatally struck by car remembered as avid runner and cyclist The mother of 35-year-old Scott Spoo says her youngest child was a wonderful kid, kind and quiet and helpful. He was also passionate about being active and outside from his childhood growing up on an acreage outside of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Scott was killed while out for a run. His mother said he was either running or biking pretty much every day, year round. Crossing Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue, only blocks from home, he was hit by an SUV coming southbound and died at the scene.

The driver is 60-year-old Peter Berge, a St. Paul attorney who friends say is not a careless type. He is also, ironically, an avid cyclist and runner.

But St. Paul Police say officers at the scene suspected impairment and witnesses told them he appeared distracted with his phone and he was arrested.

Those who run or walk along this popular road say drivers often go over the posted 25 mile an hour speed limit. And the way the road winds, it can be tough for those on foot or bike and those behind the wheel to see each other.

“It’s kind of busy sometimes,” said University of St. Thomas student Jessica Schreck, out for a run with fellow student Cat Spesia. “And certain areas it can be more difficult because the road’s kind of curved, so the cars can’t really see if you’re coming if you’re crossing the street.”

Nancy Sparrow and Michael Moose live in the neighborhood, frequently out for walks here, and say the same. That drivers often use this road as part of their commute and treat it like it’s a much faster parkway.

“If we come down here and want to walk and go around and get back into the neighborhood where our house is, you have to cross up close to Cretin,” Nancy told Fox 9. “You can’t cross the street until the light at Franklin puts a interruption in Mississippi Boulevard’s traffic.”

The accident remains under investigation by St. Paul Police, who have yet to figure out how fast Berge was driving.