MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Bemidji

- The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Officials say Gary Allen Tilander's last known location was the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji.

Gary is described as 6’01”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black hightop Nike shoes, a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie. He also has a charcoal grey backpack with the number 23 in small print all over it.

Gary is from Internation Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bemidji Police at (218)333-9111 or 911.