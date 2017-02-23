GBI charges Ryan Alexander Duke in Tara Grinstead case

- Investigators have charged a man in the disappearance of a south Georgia teacher and beauty queen who vanished without a trace more than 11 years ago. The suspect, Ryan Alexander Duke, made his first court appearance late Thursday afternoon in Irwin County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed arrest warrants for Duke charging him, among other things, with the murder of Tara Grinstead. During Duke’s first appearance, the judge revealed he is also being charged with burglary, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

WATCH: Duke made his first appearance in court on Thursday



Police said Duke attended the high school where Grinstead taught, and graduated three years before her disappearance.

The 33-year-old Duke was arrested on February 22. The GBI said investigators received a tip that led agents to conduct several interviews with people who had not been previously questioned. Information from those interviews led agents to Duke’s arrest, according to authorities.

Investigators said they still have not found Grinstead's remains, but believe Duke took her body from her home to conceal her death.

Tara Grinstead was last seen the night of October 22, 2005 when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.

Two days later, her co-workers at Irwin County high School, where she taught, called 911 when she didn't show up for work. Police said when they got to Grinstead's home to investigate, they found no signs of a struggle and her purse, keys and cell phone were still there.

She was 30-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Grinstead's family has never given up hope for answers and they maintain a website and Facebook page to keep the case in the spotlight.

