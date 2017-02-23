Rochester schools ready to remove 200 unvaccinated students

- Rochester Public Schools voted unanimously Tuesday to remove more than 200 students from school on March 1 if they don’t meet the district’s vaccination requirements of get an official exemption from the Minnesota state law that requires immunizations.

The district says administration has made “significant efforts” to notify the families of 204 students of their non-compliance with the requirements of the state immunization law, including through letters dated Jan. 27, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2017. Read the resolution at http://bit.ly/2lAasP8.

The district will allow any students removed from the district to return to school once they get vaccinated or submit official exemption paperwork.

Minnesota is one of many stats that allow parents to object to childhood vaccinations for non-medical reasons. They're called "conscientious objectors.

Minnesota Department of Health director of infectious disease Kris Ehresman said with these groups of parents, research shows there's more whooping cough and more measles.

