Metro Snow Timeline

- Here comes the storm that will bring back winter for some of us. While all of Minnesota won’t get the snow, some of us could get more than a foot. For the metro though, we are likely to be on the northern fringes of this storm with a VERY large snowfall gradient from northwest to southeast across the metro. There is a very real possibility that the northwest metro gets very little, or close to nothing, while the southeast metro ends up in the 6 or even 8 inch range.

Current thoughts on timing brings the snow in from the south real early Friday morning with then off and on periods of snow and blowing snow through the day from the metro southward, and east through the I-94 corridor. The track of this storm is not concrete and movement in any direction, even if it’s just a few miles, could have HUGE implications on snowfall potential one way or another… stay tuned to Fox 9 for the very latest.