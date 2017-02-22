Chisago County man shoots neighbor in road, calls 911

- A man shot and killed another man in the middle of the road in North Chisago Township, then called 911 to report the shooting. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lindo Trail, according to the sheriff.

Chisago County deputies who responded to the call from the suspect found the victim dead in the middle of the road. The shooter was apparently in a pickup truck and the victim was riding an ATV.

The suspect was taken into custody and is now being questioned by investigators.

"We do know that they both live in this area and there must have been some type of dispute and the one party shot the other party,” Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan said.

This is Chisago County’s first murder of 2017.

