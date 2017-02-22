IRS: Email scam targets school districts, nonprofits to get W-2 information

- Authorities are warning companies and organizations in the Twin Cities area about an email scam in which people try to get employees’ personal information from their W-2s in order to file fraudulent tax returns.

The Better Business Bureau says the scam initially targeted private sector businesses, but it is now being used against school districts, nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, temporary staffing agencies and chain restaurants.

The Internal Revenue Service says the company or organization’s accounting or human resources department will receive a phony email asking for a list of all of the company’s W-2 tax forms, employees’ dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

The fake emails may include wording such as: “Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (name, SSN, date of birth, home address and salary” or ‘Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.”

Authorities believe the scammers intend to use the employee’s personal information to file fraudulent tax returns.

The scam was discovered in 2016. A Twin Cities school district was one of the most recent targets.

More information on the scam and how to prevent W-2 theft can be found here.