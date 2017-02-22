House Public Safety Committee passes protester penalty bills

- The House Public Safety Committee passed two bills on Wednesday that will increase penalties for freeway protests. The bills will now go to the House floor.

H.F. 322 would authorize governmental units to sue for the costs of public safety related to unlawful assemblies. In other words, in the case of any protest that shuts down a freeway or becomes a public nuisance, the city or county or state involved can sue to get the costs recouped. But, they can only sue those who are convicted of a crime related to that protest.

“This bill doesn’t impact someone legally expressing their right to free speech at all,” explained the bill's chief author, Rep. Nick Zerwas (R-Elk River), responding to sharp criticism from fellow legislators who believe this is an attack on free speech. “If you go out of your way to bring in extra law enforcement costs, then you bring up that cost because you just want to make it hurt, that’s what this bill is for.”

A companion bill, also authored by Zerwas, would increase penalties for protesters who block freeways, light rail lines or access to airports.

