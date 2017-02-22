Man dies in Big Lake crash Wednesday morning

- A man has died after a crash in Big Lake, Minnesota shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to State Patrol, a Mazda was heading south on Sherburne County Road 81 and crossing Highway 10 on a green light. A Jeep was heading west on Highway 10, ran a red light and it collided with the Mazda. The Mazda then struck a Toyota Camry that was stopped in the right lane of Highway 10.

The driver of the Mazda, a 33-year-old man from Big Lake, died in the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was involved.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man from Big Lake, suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt or if alcohol was involved.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and survived without injuries.

The Sherburne County sheriff's office, Big Lake Fire and Allina ambulance responded to the scene.