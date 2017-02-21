Local group helps Texas dogs find Minnesota homes News Local group helps Texas dogs find Minnesota homes It all started a couple of years ago when a volunteer with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society moved from Texas to Minnesota. She knew firsthand the need to find good homes for dogs down south, so she decided to bring them here.

- It all started a couple of years ago when a volunteer with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society moved from Texas to Minnesota.

She knew firsthand the need to find good homes for dogs down south, so she decided to bring them here.

For some dogs like Plex, life is no walk in the park. But now, this Mastiff mix from the lone star state isn't alone anymore.

"He's as sweet as can be and we just couldn't say no to him."

Plex is one of about 100 dogs who were rescued from kill shelters in Texas and brought to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, a.k.a. Benches.

It's part of an informal network of about 15 shelters in Minnesota who work with a volunteer who coordinates with rescue groups to transport dogs who have no hope down south.

"They go into kill shelters, look for dogs that are healthy and have good disposition. They rescue them, get them vetted out."

"The spots are really unique to this group."

Some like Brody are just puppies. The Catahoula Leopard dog's blue eyes almost guarantee he'll find a good home.

Others are more likely to be adopted here in Minnesota because their species are more common in their home state.

"We're getting the most dogs out of impounds and safely tucked into a shelter. That's a benefit to us."

The dogs go fast; the last shipment of about a dozen arrived in Mankato last week and more than half have already been adopted.

In all, about 800 dogs from Texas have found new homes through the network.