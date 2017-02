George's Shoes making repairs for 100 years News George's Shoes making repairs for 100 years If you want to know what it takes to keep a local, family-owned business going, you should walk a mile in George's shoes. George's Shoes and Repair has been around for more than 100 years.

Fox 9's M.A. Rosko visited the shop in Arden Hills, Minnesota to find out how they earned the reputation for being able to repair anything.