8,300 turkeys die in Meeker County barn fire

- More than 8,000 turkeys died in a barn fire around noon Tuesday in Manannah Township, Minnesota.

The Meeker County sheriff's office received a call about a barn fire in the 61900 block of 363rd Street where, upon investigating, officers determined a propane heater started the fire.

No people were injured in the fire, but the 76-foot by 416-foot barn and a tractor were lost, according to the sheriff's office.

The barn is owned by Langmo farms, and a dollar loss has not been determined.