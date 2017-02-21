All clear after initial report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital

Houston police and SWAT unit members responded to a report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said SWAT has completed two searches of the entire hospital and did not find a shooter or any injured victims.

FOX 26 News reporter Angela Chen has learned the hospital has given the all clear and patients are being taken back into the hospital.

Police are returning control back over to the hospital to resume operations, but SWAT officers will be stationed on each floor as a precaution.

Chief Acevedo said this was not a mistake and there is a reason multiple people reported hearing a man shout "Drop the gun, drop the gun," and heard two loud bangs. Chief Acevedo said multiple witnesses described the shooter as a while bald male.

Ben Taub General Hospital employees tell FOX 26 News reporter Angela Chen are not able to get inside the building for their shifts following the reports of the shots fired.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floor on Oct. 5, 2016 when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect. That suspect was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.