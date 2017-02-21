Teen killed, 4 injured in accident on 35W in Minneapolis

- One teenager is dead and four others in the hospital after an accident on 35W in Minneapolis Monday night.

Ashakeyr Guled, 16, was riding in the passenger’s seat without her seatbelt on when she was killed, according to the State Patrol.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where his condition is unknown, his name has not been released.

Yahye Farah, 16, Zakaria Said, 17, and Sara Sugule, 16, are at the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.