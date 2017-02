- The Animal Humane Society is asking for the public's help in locating a missing dog.

Adoptable dog, Ruby, was on a walk when she managed to pull away from her walker's grip and ran off.

Ruby is an 11-month-old Catahoula Leopard Mix who weighs around 32 pounds, with tan fur and one brown eye and one blue eye.

The Animal Humane Society says not to chase Ruby if you see her, call 925-435-7738 to report sightings.