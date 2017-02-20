College student gets 'care package' of trash he was supposed to take out

(FOX 11) - One mom of a college-age son is going viral for a move that's being called savage and hilarious.
Connor Cox, a freshman at Westminster College in Pennsylvania, shared a picture on Twitter of a box filled with trash.
He wrote, "Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash I was supposed to take out."
Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017
A girl who appeared to be Connor's sister replied, "Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was very proud of herself."
@thedeal_5 Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was v proud of herself hahaha— Mackenzie Cox (@cox_mackenzie) January 31, 2017
A local news station reports that Connor's mom also sent a care package with food and that Connor says his mom has a great sense of humor.
We'd have to agree!
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.