Twin Cities sports personality Rod Simons passes away at age 56

- Longtime Twin Cities sports personality Rod Simons has passed away at the age of 56 while covering the Minnesota Twins spring training in Ft. Meyers Florida, according to the Minnesota Twins.

Simons spent more than 20 years in the sports media profession all over the country, and he worked for multiple causes including his Golf for the Gift charity that helped raise fund to help families with adoption grants.

He was the owner of rod Media Communications and he produced shows such as Game On!, Go 96.3’s Go Twins Territory. He also wrote for GoMN.com and served as a lead anchor for KSTP in from 2003-2008.

Rod Simons was also a nine-time Emmy award winner and he received many Outstanding Sports Ancho Awards in the Midwest region.

He is survived by his wife Pamela and daughter Annie.